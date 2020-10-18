Oggi in TV, Serie A: Bologna-Sassuolo a pranzo, chiude Roma-Benevento
12.00 Eibar-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
12.30 Bologna-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Milan-Inter (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Strasburgo-Lione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 West Ham-Manchester United (Women's Super League) - DAZN
14.00 Athletic-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Torino-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Spezia-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Crystal Palace-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Colonia-Eintracht (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
15.30 Arsenal-Tottenham (Women's Super League) - DAZN
16.00 Villarreal-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 St. Etienne-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Tottenham-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Udinese-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Schalke 04-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Alaves-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Huesca-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Leicester-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Roma-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Betis-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lilla-Lens (Ligue 1) - DAZN
