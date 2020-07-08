Oggi in TV, serie A: Napoli ospite del Genoa. Atalanta, sfida con la Sampdoria
19.00 Manchester City-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
19.00 Sheffield United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.00 West Ham-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
19.30 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
19.30 Genoa-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
19.30 Fiorentina-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (
20.30 Betis-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
20.30 Getafe-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.15 Brighton-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.45 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
21.45 Atalanta-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
21.45 Torino-Brescia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
21.45 Bologna-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
21.45 Roma-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
22.00 Barcellona-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
