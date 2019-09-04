  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Thierry Henry al Testimonial Kompany. Giocano pure Balotelli e Dzeko

04.09.2019 21:53 di Dimitri Conti  Twitter:    articolo letto 4954 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Si è aggiunto l'ultimo grande nome mancante per la partita di beneficienza del Vincent Kompany's Testimonial che si disputerà mercoledì 11 settembre all'Etihad, alle ore 20.45 italiane, tra le leggende del Manchester City e le Premier League All-Stars: è il mito Thierry Henry. In campo, negli ex Citizens, anche due giocatori di Serie A quali Dzeko e Balotelli. Ecco gli schieramenti che si affronteranno.

MANCHESTER CITY LEGENDS
Allenatore: Pep Guardiola

Portieri: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon.
Difensori: Vincent Kompany, Aleksandr Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy.
Centrocampisti: Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner.
Attaccanti: Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Benjani.

PREMIER LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Allenatore: Roberto Martinez

Portieri: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given.
Difensori: Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown.
Centrocampisti: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas.
Attaccanti: Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie.
