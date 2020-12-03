Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank Lampard
Olivier Giroud assoluto mattatore nel 4-0 del Chelsea in casa del Siviglia con un poker dell’attaccante francese. L’ex Arsenal è il primo giocatore dei Blues a segnare quattro reti in una singola gara dal marzo 2010 quando a farcela fu Frank Lampard, attuale manager dei londinesi, nel match contro l’Aston Villa. Giroud è poi il primo calciatore del Chelsea a segnare un poker in una competizione europea.
4 - Olivier Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 vs Aston Villa, while he's the first to net four for Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/p3k9sdCz9k
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020
Hat-trick hero! 👏
🔵 Olivier Giroud becomes first Chelsea player to score FOUR goals in a single game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 😮#UCL pic.twitter.com/dqvdXvYVDg
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510