Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank Lampard

Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank LampardTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 00:12Calcio estero
di Luca Bargellini

Olivier Giroud assoluto mattatore nel 4-0 del Chelsea in casa del Siviglia con un poker dell’attaccante francese. L’ex Arsenal è il primo giocatore dei Blues a segnare quattro reti in una singola gara dal marzo 2010 quando a farcela fu Frank Lampard, attuale manager dei londinesi, nel match contro l’Aston Villa. Giroud è poi il primo calciatore del Chelsea a segnare un poker in una competizione europea.

Articoli correlati
Chelsea, Giroud: "Capito che poteva succedere qualcosa. E' stata una grande notte" Chelsea, Giroud: "Capito che poteva succedere qualcosa. E' stata una grande notte"...
Chelsea, Lampard: "Giroud è un vero professionista. Felice per i suoi 4 gol" Chelsea, Lampard: "Giroud è un vero professionista. Felice per i suoi 4 gol"
Tuttosport: "Paratici torna a pensare a una quarta punta. A gennaio occhio a Giroud e Milik" Tuttosport: "Paratici torna a pensare a una quarta punta. A gennaio occhio a Giroud...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Coppa di Francia verso la cancellazione, Galtier: "E' un peccato per il calcio amatoriale" Coppa di Francia verso la cancellazione, Galtier: "E' un peccato per il calcio amatoriale"
PSG, Tuchel: "Soddisfatto dell'atteggiamento. Non pensiamo di aver già raggiunto gli ottavi" PSG, Tuchel: "Soddisfatto dell'atteggiamento. Non pensiamo di aver già raggiunto gli ottavi"
Alli impiegato poco? Mourinho: "Mi dimostri nei minuti che ha a disposizione che può giocare" Alli impiegato poco? Mourinho: "Mi dimostri nei minuti che ha a disposizione che può giocare"
PSG, Herrera: "Bravi a cogliere le nostre occasioni. Vogliamo il primo posto" PSG, Herrera: "Bravi a cogliere le nostre occasioni. Vogliamo il primo posto"
Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank Lampard Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank Lampard
Barcellona, Pjanic contro il Ferencvaros 126 passaggi completati. E' record in Champions Barcellona, Pjanic contro il Ferencvaros 126 passaggi completati. E' record in Champions
Man United, Maguire: "Episodi sfavorevoli, abbiamo avuto le migliori occasioni" Man United, Maguire: "Episodi sfavorevoli, abbiamo avuto le migliori occasioni"
Barcellona, cinque vittorie su cinque nei gironi di Champions. L'ultima volta nel 2002/2003 Barcellona, cinque vittorie su cinque nei gironi di Champions. L'ultima volta nel 2002/2003
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Le risposte della Champions, le speranze dell’Europa Le risposte della Champions, le speranze dell’EuropaLa Champions come al solito invece di portare certezze, scompagina di nuovo le...
Le più lette
1 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Italiane in Europa, le ultime LIVE! Le pagelle di Juve e Lazio...
2 Barcellona, Pjanic contro il Ferencvaros 126 passaggi completati. E' record in Champions...
3 Le risposte della Champions, le speranze dell’Europa
4 ...con Steve Von Bergen
5 Barcellona, cinque vittorie su cinque nei gironi di Champions. L'ultima volta nel...
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000