Chelsea, Giroud primo calciatore dei Blues a segnare un poker dopo Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud assoluto mattatore nel 4-0 del Chelsea in casa del Siviglia con un poker dell’attaccante francese. L’ex Arsenal è il primo giocatore dei Blues a segnare quattro reti in una singola gara dal marzo 2010 quando a farcela fu Frank Lampard, attuale manager dei londinesi, nel match contro l’Aston Villa. Giroud è poi il primo calciatore del Chelsea a segnare un poker in una competizione europea.

4 - Olivier Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard in March 2010 vs Aston Villa, while he's the first to net four for Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/p3k9sdCz9k

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020