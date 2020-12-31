De Bruyne il più produttivo di Premier nel 2020: 107 occasioni da rete create. B. Fernandes 3°

Nessun giocatore è stato produttivo come Kevin De Bruyne nel 2020 della Premier League. Secondo quanto riporta il profilo Twitter Opta Joe, il centrocampista del Manchester City è stato infatti l'unico a creare più di 100 occasioni da rete (107 in totale, compresi gli assist) in campionato nell'anno ormai agli sgoccioli. Dietro al talento belga, troviamo il capitano dell'Aston Villa Jack Grealish con 93 chance e Bruno Fernandes del Manchester United con 77.

Proprio grazie a questi numeri da urlo, De Bruyne nel 2020 è stato ovviamente anche il miglior assist-man di Premier League con 15 passaggi decisivi.



107 - Kevin De Bruyne was the only player to create more than 100 chances (inc. assists) in the Premier League in 2020, while he also led all players in chances created from open play (83). Omnipresent. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/ZRDJs9mTjV

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020