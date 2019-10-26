Eredivisie, poker Twente nell'anticipo: il programma completo

© foto di Image Sport

Ieri si è tornati in campo per giocare l'anticipo dell'undicesima giornata di Eredivisie. Bella e sonora vittoria del Twente in casa contro l'Emmen, Ecco di seguito il programma nel dettaglio, i risultati e la classifica aggiornata.

Le partite in programma:

Twente-FC Emmen 4-1

26.10. 18:30 Willem II-Waalwijk

26.10. 19:45 Sittard-Venlo

26.10. 19:45 VitesseDen Haag

26.10. 20:45 HeraclesZwolle

27.10. 12:15 Heerenveen-Groningen

27.10. 14:30 PSV-Alkmaar

27.10. 14:30 Sparta Rotterdam-Utrecht

27.10. 16:45 Ajax-Feyenoord

La classifica:

Ajax 26

PSV 23

Vitesse 23

Alkmaar 20

Utrecht 17

Willem II 16

Heerenveen 16

Heracles 15

Sparta Rotterdam 15

Twente 15

Feyenoord 14

Groningen 13

FC Emmen 10

Zwolle 10

Venlo 9

Den Haag 6

Sittard 6

Waalwijk 1