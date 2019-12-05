  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Le pagelle del Brighton - Maupay segna, Ryan conserva

05.12.2019 23:36 di Marco Pieracci   articolo letto 506 volte
Neal Maupay

Ryan 7,5 – Gran parata su Willock nel primo tempo. Miracolo su Martinelli nel finale.

Alzate 6,5 – Attento in copertura. Ha gamba e la mostra affondando appena può. (88' Duffy - sv)

Dunk 6,5 – Ruvido quanto basta. Sempre sicuro nelle letture difensive.

Webster 7 – Giganteggia sui palloni alti. Sblocca con un guizzo da bomber.

Burn 6 – Tiene botta con Aubameyang. Soffre un po' di più con Pepe.

Stephens 6,5 – Gioca semplice, senza fronzoli. Regia essenziale ed efficace.

Groß 6,5 – Unisce quantità e qualità. Fa valere l'abilità sui calci da fermo. (80' Trossard 6 - Sfiora il terzo gol in contropiede)

Mooy 7 – Moto perpetuo, tanto dinamismo a destra. Firma l'assist per Maupay.

Propper 6 – Utile tra le linee. Prezioso il suo lavoro di raccordo.

Connolly 6,5 – Sgusciante nel primo tempo, gli manca solo un po’ di lucidità. (75' Montoya - sv)

Maupay 7,5 – Non concede punti di riferimento e segna la rete che permette di sbancare Emirates.
Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all'Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l'annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Primo piano

...con Cecere

...con Cecere “Radu? Il percorso di crescita è in linea con le aspettative di tutti, dopo questa stagione tornerà all’Inter e si giocherà il suo posto con Handanovic“. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente del portiere del Genoa, Crescenzo Cecere. Al Genoa è cresciuto e si è imposto come uno dei portieri...
