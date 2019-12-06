Caso Black Friday, la prima del Corriere dello Sport: "Razzisti a chi?"

© foto di Marco Conterio

Dopo il caso scoppiato nella giornata di ieri per il titolo di prima Black Friday per raccontare la sfida di stasera tra Inter e Roma tra Romelu Lukaku e Chris Smalling, arriva la prima di oggi in risposta alle critiche de Il Corriere dello Sport. "Razzisti a chi?", titola il giornale. Gli screen dei titoli passati a riguardo e l'attacco dell'editoriale di Ivan Zazzaroni che riparte da quello del sito di ieri. "“Black Friday”, per chi vuole e può capirlo, era ed è solo l’elogio della differenza, l’orgoglio della differenza, la ricchezza magnifica della differenza. Se non lo capisci è perché non ce la fai o perché ci fai".

in veleno