ENOUGH. Il calcio risponde presente all'iniziativa contro il razzismo

© foto di Simone Bernabei

#ENOUGH. Una campagna, promossa dalla Professional Footballers' Association in Inghilterra, volta a combattere gli episodi di razzismo nel mondo del calcio. Che ha come principale testimonial Danny Rose, esterno del Tottenham che recentemente è stato al centro di diversi episodi di razzismo. Sui social network, in Inghilterra ma non solo, l'hashtag #ENOUGH sta spopolando, segno che l'iniziativa della PFA sta riscuotendo parecchio successo in questo 19 aprile, la giornata dedicata. Calciatori, allenatori, addetti ai lavori e tifosi, tutti possono prendere posizione e schierarsi dalla parte della PFA in questa importantissima battaglia social.

#Enough We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse. Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more! pic.twitter.com/GT9EQjnVM4 — PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) 19 aprile 2019

#Enough We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse. Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more! pic.twitter.com/8EqNgD41BS — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 19, 2019

It's time for the fans, players and also the governing bodies to put a stop to this and take action to make this game equal for everyone. We've had #Enough pic.twitter.com/lXc9gWvNvm — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 19, 2019

#Enough

We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse. Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more! pic.twitter.com/9oe5WiOmJ0 — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 19, 2019

As a club, we stand beside our players, and those around the world, against racism. As such, we too are supporting the @PFA's #Enough campaign.#WatfordWelcomes pic.twitter.com/l4u9gQNPSv — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 19, 2019

Racism in any form is wrong. The @IntChampionsCup stands in solidarity with soccer players in boycotting social media for 24 hours from Friday, 4/19.#Enough pic.twitter.com/hC9S4TCMQp — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 18, 2019