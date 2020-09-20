Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Il saluto di Ünder: "Grazie ai tifosi della Roma per l'amore ed il supporto, ora una nuova sfida"

Il saluto di Ünder: "Grazie ai tifosi della Roma per l'amore ed il supporto, ora una nuova sfida"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 10:34Serie A
di Daniel Uccellieri

Tramite il proprio profilo Twitter, Cengiz Ünder ha dato il suo saluto alla Roma: "Tre anni fa, quando ho varcato questa porta, sono arrivato per una grande sfida. Durante il mio periodo qui, non ho amato soltanto la Roma, ma anche la città di Roma, la cultura, le persone di questa città meravigliosa. Sono sinceramente grato a tutti i tifosi per l'amore e il supporto che hanno condiviso con me fin dal primo momento. Dopo questo periodo unico, ho una nuova sfida di fronte a me. Grazie a Brendan Rodgers, allo staff e alla dirigenza, per aver creduto in me in questo nuovo capitolo. Sono grato anche alla mia famiglia e al mio agente, i quali mi hanno sempre supportato. Non vedo l'ora di portare la mia passione sul campo".

Articoli correlati
Roma, il comunicato su Ünder: il turco al Leicester in prestito con diritto di riscatto Roma, il comunicato su Ünder: il turco al Leicester in prestito con diritto di riscatto...
Leicester City, prime parole di Ünder: "Ho sempre sognato di giocare in Premier League" Leicester City, prime parole di Ünder: "Ho sempre sognato di giocare in Premier League"...
UFFICIALE: Roma, Cengiz Under in prestito al Leicester City UFFICIALE: Roma, Cengiz Under in prestito al Leicester City
Altre notizie Serie A
Roma, Pedro: "Felice per la prima in giallorosso, peccato non aver vinto" Roma, Pedro: "Felice per la prima in giallorosso, peccato non aver vinto"
Inter, l'arrivo di Vidal spinge via Nainggolan: possibile ritorno a Cagliari per il belga Inter, l'arrivo di Vidal spinge via Nainggolan: possibile ritorno a Cagliari per il belga
Le pagelle di Zaza: sbaglia un appoggio clamoroso, la sua prima è un disastro Le pagelle di Zaza: sbaglia un appoggio clamoroso, la sua prima è un disastro
Inter, per Vidal indennizzo al Barça sotto forma di bonus: la cifra può arrivare a 1 milione Inter, per Vidal indennizzo al Barça sotto forma di bonus: la cifra può arrivare a 1 milione
LIVE TMW - Roma-Milik ancora non si sblocca. E la Juve pensa a come prendere Dzeko a prescindere liveRoma-Milik ancora non si sblocca. E la Juve pensa a come prendere Dzeko a prescindere
Krause nel pre-gara di Parma-Napoli: "Un sogno diventato realtà. Obiettivo salvezza" Krause nel pre-gara di Parma-Napoli: "Un sogno diventato realtà. Obiettivo salvezza"
LIVE TMW - Inter-Vidal, fumata bianca ad un passo. Il cileno atteso a Milano nelle prossime ore liveInter-Vidal, fumata bianca ad un passo. Il cileno atteso a Milano nelle prossime ore
Udinese, De Paul sempre più vicino al Leeds: ultima offerta da 30 milioni più bonus Udinese, De Paul sempre più vicino al Leeds: ultima offerta da 30 milioni più bonus
Editoriale di Marco Conterio L'inevitabile fascino dell'incognita Andrea Pirlo. Niente gavetta ma abitudine alle grandi pressioni: predestinato o figlio del Guardiolismo? Intanto pretende subito il 9 e sarà solo questione di tempo L'inevitabile fascino dell'incognita Andrea Pirlo. Niente gavetta ma abitudine alle grandi pressioni: predestinato o figlio del Guardiolismo? Intanto pretende subito il 9...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Inter-Vidal, fumata bianca ad un passo. Il cileno atteso a Milano nelle...
2 LIVE TMW - Roma-Milik ancora non si sblocca. E la Juve pensa a come prendere Dzeko...
3 LIVE TMW - Serie C, le ufficialità di oggi: Pro Vercelli, Bani in prestito al Siena...
4 Milik-Roma e Dzeko-Juventus, i tempi si allungano. E i giallorossi chiedono lo sconto...
5 Juventus, Dzeko bloccato da...Milik: ma i bianconeri sono pronti a un piano B
Ora in radio
Domenica Sport Live 14:05Domenica Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000