Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club

L'Inter è pronta a cambiare strategia su Romelu Lukaku, passando ai fatti dopo un corteggiamento che va avanti da settimane. La novità - riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport - è che Inter e Manchester United a breve si siederanno intorno a un tavolo per risolvere la faccenda e chiudere l’affare. È verosimile che l’appuntamento possa andare in scena la prossima settimana, mentre la squadra di Antonio Conte sarà in ritiro a Lugano.

Cosa vuole il Man United - Il club nerazzurro sente la necessità di confrontarsi direttamente con l'ad inglese Ed Woodward, l’uomo che non si è mai mosso dalla richiesta di 75 milioni di sterline per il centravanti belga. Cifra a cui l’Inter non si è mai avvicinata, se è vero che la valutazione che fa del belga la società nerazzurra è di 60 milioni. E che fin qui Marotta e Ausilio sono stati fermati sulle ipotesi di uno scambio con Perisic prima e Icardi poi, infine pure su quella di un prestito oneroso con un obbligo di riscatto. Il Manchester United, dal canto suo, vuole cash e in un’unica soluzione.