Juve, dall'Inghilterra: Tottenham pronto a spendere 90 mln per Dybala

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Arriva dall'Inghilterra e in particolare dalle colonne del Daily Mail la notizia che il Tottenham abbia contattato la Juventus per Paulo Dybala. Secondo il quotidiano d'oltremanica glu Spurs sarebbero pronti a mettere sul piatto per l'attaccante argentino quasi 90 milioni di euro con i primi contatti fra i club risalenti a circa un mese fa. Manchester United e PSG sono gli altri due club che hanno mostrato interesse per l'ex Palermo ora alla corte di Maurizio Sarri.