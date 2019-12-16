  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Sorteggio Europa League, tutte le possibili avversarie dell'Inter

16.12.2019 12:15 di Andrea Losapio  Twitter:   
Sorteggio Europa League, tutte le possibili avversarie dell'Inter

Inserita nel gruppo delle teste di serie visti i 7 punti conquistati in Champions, l'Inter ha la possibilità di pescare queste quindici rivali, con il solo incrocio vietato con la Roma, perché provenienti dalla stessa federazione.

APOEL
Lo stadio - Stadio Neo GPS
L'allenatore - Thomas Doll.
La stella - Andrija Pavlovic.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-4-2): Belec; Vouros, Savic, Ioannou; Mihajlovic, Matic, Souza, Gentsouglou, Joaozinho; Pavlovic, Hallenius.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Lo stadio - Stadio Metalist.
L'allenatore - Luis Castro.
La stella - Taison.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Dodò, Matvijenko, Kryvtsov, Ismaily; Kovalenko, Stepanenko; Tete, Alan Patrick, Taison; Junior Moraes.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Lo stadio - Bay Arena.
L'allenatore - Peter Bosz.
La stella - Kai Havertz.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-2-3-1): Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell; Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz; Bellarabi, Havertz, Bailey; Volland.

OLYMPIACOS
Lo stadio - Georgios Karaiskakis.
L'allenatore - Pedro Martins.
La stella - Kostas Fortounis.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-3-3): Sà; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas; Guilherme, Camara, Fortounis; Podence, El Arabi, Masouras.

CLUB BRUGGE
Lo stadio - Jan Breydel
L'allenatore - Philippe Clement
La stella - Krepin Diatta.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Mechele, Deli, Sobot; Vanaken, Balanta, Vormer; Diatta, Okereke, Schrijvers.

COPENAGHEN
Lo stadio - Parken Stadion
L'allenatore - Stale Solbakken
La stella - Viktor Fischer
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-4-2): Johnsson; Bartolec, Nelsson, Bjelland, Bengtsson; Biel, Zeca, Falk Jensen, Fischer; N'Doye, Sotiriou.

GETAFE
Lo stadio - Coiliseum Alfonso Perez.
L'allenatore - José Bordalas.
La stella - Jaime Mata.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-4-2): Soria; Suarez, Djené, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Mata, Rodriguez.

SPORTING LISBONA
Lo stadio - Estadio José Alvalade.
L'allenatore - Jorge Manuel Rebelo Fernandes.
La stella - Bruno Fernandes.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-4-2): Luis Maximiliano; Ristovski, Neto, Mathieu, Borja; Wendel, Doumbia, Fernandes; Bolasie, Jesé, Vietto.

CLUJ
Lo stadio - Stadio Constantin Radulescu.
L'allenatore - Dan Petrescu.
La stella - Lacina Traoré.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-2-3-1): Artauskis; Susic, Cestor, Burca, Camora; Djokovic, Bordeianu; Deac, Culio, Omrani; Traoré.

EINTRACHT FRANCOFORTE
Lo stadio - Commerzbank-Arena.
L'allenatore - Adolf Hutter.
La stella - Bas Dost.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (3-4-1-2) Ronnow; Hasebe, Abraham, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Sow, Kostic; Kamada; Pacienca, Silva.

RANGERS GLASGOW
Lo stadio - Ibrox Stadium.
L'allenatore - Steven Gerrard.
La stella - Alfredo Morelos.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-3-3) McGregor; Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Barisic; Arfield, Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Morelos, Kent.

LUDOGORETS
Lo stadio - Ludogorets Arena
L'allenatore - Stoycho Stoev.
La stella - Claudiu Keseru.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (4-3-3) Iliev; Cicinho, Grigore, Forster, Nedyalkov; Anicet, Badji; Lukoki, Marcelinho, Wanderson; Keseru.

WOLFSBURG
Lo stadio - Volkswagen Arena
L'allenatore - Oliver Glasner
La stella - Wout Weghorst.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (3-4-3) Casteels; Tisserand, Brooks, Bruma; William, Arnold, Guilavogui, Roussilon; Mehmedi, Weghorst, Joao Victor.

WOLVERHAMPTON
Lo stadio - Molineux Stadium
L'allenatore - Nuno Espírito Santo
La stella - Raul Jimenez.
Oggi giocherebbe così - (5-4-1) Rui Patricio; Doherty, Coady, Dendoncker, Saiss, Otto; Traoré, Moutinho, Neves, Diogo Jota; Jimenez.

AZ ALKMAAR
Lo stadio - AFAS Stadion
L'allenatore - Arne Slot
La stella - Calvin Stengs
Oggi giocherebbe così - (5-4-1) Bizot; Svensson, Clasie, Wuytens, Wijndal; Midtsjo, Koopmeiners, de Wit; Stengs, Boadu, Idrissi.
