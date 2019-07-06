  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Cosa dovrebbe fare Federico Chiesa?
  Restare alla Fiorentina per essere titolare e protagonista
  Andare alla Juventus come Federico Bernardeschi
  Andare all'Inter da Antonio Conte
  Optare per una soluzione all'estero

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Torino, rinnovo per Izzo con maxi clausola da 50 milioni

06.07.2019 13:04 di Daniel Uccellieri  
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Come riportato da Tuttosport il Torino ha deciso di blindare Armando Izzo. Il difensore, uno dei migliori del Toro della passata stagione, piace a molte squadra, ma il presidente Urbano Cairo non ha nessuna intenzione di perdere il proprio difensore. Per questo motivo il presidente del club granata vorrebbe inserire una clausola rescissoria da 50 milioni di euro nel nuovo contratto che le parti stanno discutendo. La controparte non ha detto no: al massimo si è poi discusso sul fatto che una clausola così rischi di essere troppo alta, dal punto di vista di Izzo e di chi ne cura per mestiere gli interessi. Ma si parla comunque di almeno 40 milioni.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Primo piano

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club L'Inter è pronta a cambiare strategia su Romelu Lukaku, passando ai fatti dopo un corteggiamento che va avanti da settimane. La novità - riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport - è che Inter e Manchester United a breve si siederanno intorno a un tavolo per risolvere la faccenda e chiudere...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17