Torino, rinnovo per Izzo con maxi clausola da 50 milioni

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Come riportato da Tuttosport il Torino ha deciso di blindare Armando Izzo. Il difensore, uno dei migliori del Toro della passata stagione, piace a molte squadra, ma il presidente Urbano Cairo non ha nessuna intenzione di perdere il proprio difensore. Per questo motivo il presidente del club granata vorrebbe inserire una clausola rescissoria da 50 milioni di euro nel nuovo contratto che le parti stanno discutendo. La controparte non ha detto no: al massimo si è poi discusso sul fatto che una clausola così rischi di essere troppo alta, dal punto di vista di Izzo e di chi ne cura per mestiere gli interessi. Ma si parla comunque di almeno 40 milioni.