Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid

UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real MadridTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Oggi alle 17:18Serie A
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

Adesso è ufficiale. La UEFA ha comunicato, attraverso Twitter, che le partite di Champions League tra Juventus e Lione e tra Manchester City e Real Madrid sono state rinviate a causa dei giocatori bianconeri e spagnoli che sono in isolamento.

Articoli correlati
Genoa, in tanti a rischio conferma. Ghiglione e Cassata potrebbero partire Genoa, in tanti a rischio conferma. Ghiglione e Cassata potrebbero partire
Branchini sullo scudetto: "Play off buona idea ma prima pensiamo a salvare il Paese" Branchini sullo scudetto: "Play off buona idea ma prima pensiamo a salvare il Paese"...
FOCUS TMW - Coronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi FOCUS TMW - Coronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi
Altre notizie Serie A
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Pletikosa: "Atalanta come l'Ajax. Coronavirus? Fermare la Champions" esclusivaPletikosa: "Atalanta come l'Ajax. Coronavirus? Fermare la Champions"
Genoa, in tanti a rischio conferma. Ghiglione e Cassata potrebbero partire Genoa, in tanti a rischio conferma. Ghiglione e Cassata potrebbero partire
UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid ufficialeEmergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid
Lazio, Lotito è sempre più ambizioso: Giroud e Bonaventura per alzare l'asticella Lazio, Lotito è sempre più ambizioso: Giroud e Bonaventura per alzare l'asticella
Emergenza Coronavirus, MLS sospende la stagione per l'allarme sanitario per 30 giorni Emergenza Coronavirus, MLS sospende la stagione per l'allarme sanitario per 30 giorni
Wigan, Robinson: "Durante le visite col Milan è stato riscontrato un problema al cuore" Wigan, Robinson: "Durante le visite col Milan è stato riscontrato un problema al cuore"
Roma, il mercato dipende da Friedkin: Under e Cristante verso l'addio Roma, il mercato dipende da Friedkin: Under e Cristante verso l'addio
FOCUS TMW - Coronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi focusCoronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza più Il momento delle scelte: non si scherza piùImpossibile non parlarne. Impossibile perché ha modificato la nostra giornata, il nostro...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. La UEFA (per ora)...
2 Fabio Ravezzani su Rugani: "Folle la foto di gruppo, la stagione Juve finisce anzitempo"...
3 Un altro calciatore di Serie A positivo al Coronavirus-COVID-19: è Gabbiadini della...
4 Caso Rugani, Varriale: "Enorme in bocca al lupo. Quasi certa fine Serie A e CL della...
5 Juventus, il messaggio al mondo di CR7: ora chiederà di fermare la Champions
Ora in radio
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto live! Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
Primo piano
UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid UFFICIALE: Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid
LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. La UEFA (per ora) va avanti LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Rugani e Gabbiadini positivi. La UEFA (per ora) va avanti
L'Equipe - l'UEFA martedì annuncerà lo slittamento dell'Europeo al 2021. E lo stop L'Equipe - l'UEFA martedì annuncerà lo slittamento dell'Europeo al 2021. E lo stop
Un altro calciatore di Serie A positivo al Coronavirus-COVID-19: è Gabbiadini della Samp Un altro calciatore di Serie A positivo al Coronavirus-COVID-19: è Gabbiadini della Samp
TMW News 11 Marzo 2020
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.98 Download
TMW RADIO - Sconcerti: "Isolamento? Fate quello che non avete mai fatto" TMW RADIO - Sconcerti: "Isolamento? Fate quello che non avete mai fatto"
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000