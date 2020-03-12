ufficiale
Emergenza Coronavirus. Rinviate Juve-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid
Adesso è ufficiale. La UEFA ha comunicato, attraverso Twitter, che le partite di Champions League tra Juventus e Lione e tra Manchester City e Real Madrid sono state rinviate a causa dei giocatori bianconeri e spagnoli che sono in isolamento.
Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.
🏴 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷
Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020
