UFFICIALE: Hellas Verona, ecco Bocchetti. Contratto fino al 2021

25.07.2019 10:30 di Gaetano Mocciaro  Twitter:    articolo letto 1858 volte
© foto di Dimitri Conti

L'Hellas Verona FC comunica di aver acquisito, a titolo definitivo, le prestazioni sportive del calciatore Salvatore Bocchetti. Il difensore, classe 1986, ha firmato un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2021.

Dopo una lunga esperienza nel massimo campionato russo con la maglia dello Spartak Mosca a partire dal 2013, inframezzata da una breve parentesi al Milan nel 2015, Salvatore Bocchetti torna così in Italia, dove con la maglia del Genoa si era conquistato la convocazione del commissario tecnico della Nazionale Italiana Marcello Lippi al Mondiale di Sudafrica 2010. Nella Serie A 2019/20 difenderà i colori gialloblù.
