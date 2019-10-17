  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi volete come centravanti dell'Italia a Euro2020?
  Ciro Immobile
  Andrea Belotti
  Mario Balotelli

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Cagliari, Maran pensa all'albero di Natale per sfidare la SPAL

17.10.2019 14:19 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 1169 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Complice uno Joao Pedro non al meglio della condizione che potrebbe saltare la gara della 'Sardegna Arena' contro la SPAL, Rolando Maran starebbe pensando di dare una nuova veste al suo Cagliari. Secondo quanto riportato dal Corriere dello Sport, infatti, il tecnico dei sardi starebbe pensando di ridisegnare la sua squadra con il 4-3-2-1, il famoso "Albero di Natale". Con il brasiliano fuori e Giovanni Simeone nel ruolo di centravanti, le due posizioni sulla trequarti sarebbero affidate a Radja Nainggolan e Lucas Castro
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

Primo piano

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi"

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi" Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive di mercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della mattina: TMW - Milan, a gennaio niente cessioni: tutti i big resteranno - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI! Messi: "CR7 e Ibrahimovic? Preferisco che siano gli altri a...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53