Fiorentina-Lazio, i convocati di Montella: seconda chiamata per Pedro

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Di seguito la lista dei giocatori convocati da Vincenzo Montella per la partita tra la sua Fiorentina e la Lazio. Non ci sono novità rilevanti, presente per la seconda volta consecutiva l'attaccante brasiliano Pedro.

Portieri: Dragowski, Terracciano;

Difensori: Caceres, Ceccherini, Dalbert, Lirola, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ranieri, Venuti;

Centrocampisti: Badelj, Benassi, Castrovilli, Cristoforo, Pulgar, Zurkowski;

Attaccanti: Boateng, Chiesa, Ghezzal, Pedro, Ribery, Sottil, Vlahovic.