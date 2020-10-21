Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Champions League: tocca a Inter e Atalanta

di Daniel Uccellieri

18.55 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Real Madrid-Shakhtar (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Salisburgo-Lokomotiv Mosca (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
19.00 Lecce-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Inter-Borussia M. (Champions League) - CANALE 5, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Midtjylland-Atalanta (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Bayern-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Ajax-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Manchester City-Porto (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Olympiacos-Marsiglia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT

