Oggi in TV, gli anticipi di A: Sassuolo-Inter, Benevento-Juventus e Atalanta-Verona
13.30 Brighton-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Brescia-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Empoli-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pescara-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pisa-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Venezia-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.30 Borussia F.-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.00 Monza-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Manchester City-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.15 Valencia-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
18.00 Benevento-Juventus(Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Everton-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Borussia M.-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
20.45 Atalanta-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 PSG-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Real Madrid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 West Brom-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
