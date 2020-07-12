Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, serie A: apre Genoa-SPAL, chiude Napoli-Milan

di Daniel Uccellieri

13.00 Wolverhampton-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Espanyol-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Una partita di Allsvenskan - SPORTITALIA
15.08 Toronto FC-DC United (MLS) - DAZN
15.15 Aston Villa-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.00 Levante-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Genoa-SPAL (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
17.30 Tottenham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.30 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
19.30 Cagliari-Lecce (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
19.30 Parma-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Udinese-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (
19.30 Fiorentina-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
19.30 Leganes-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
20.00 Bournemouth-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.45 Napoli-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A, SKY SPORT
22.00 Siviglia-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1

