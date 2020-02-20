Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurris
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Inter e RomaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Inter e Roma

18.55 Diretta Goal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Ludogorets-Inter (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (
18.55 Bruges-Manchester United (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Getafe-Ajax (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Eintracht-Salisburgo (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Gent (UEFA Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Olympiacos-Arsenal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Wolverhampton-Espanyol (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Bayer L.-Porto (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT

Articoli correlati
TMW RADIO - Di Gennaro: "Roma, crisi senza serenità. Può saltare il banco" TMW RADIO - Di Gennaro: "Roma, crisi senza serenità. Può saltare il banco"
Prima settimana Champions in archivio col miracolo Atalanta. Mercoledì la Juve Prima settimana Champions in archivio col miracolo Atalanta. Mercoledì la Juve
TMW RADIO - Porrini: "Sarri? Ciò che ha fatto a Napoli è irripetibile" TMW RADIO - Porrini: "Sarri? Ciò che ha fatto a Napoli è irripetibile"
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Inter e Roma Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Inter e Roma
Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 20 febbraio Le partite di oggi: il programma di giovedì 20 febbraio
Sky o DAZN? Il programma tv della Serie A dalla 25^ alla 30^ giornata Sky o DAZN? Il programma tv della Serie A dalla 25^ alla 30^ giornata
Atalanta, Djimsiti out per edema al quadricipite dopo uno scontro con Ilicic Atalanta, Djimsiti out per edema al quadricipite dopo uno scontro con Ilicic
Roma, l'ex Scarchilli avvisa: "Occhio al Gent: segnano tanto e giocano bene" Roma, l'ex Scarchilli avvisa: "Occhio al Gent: segnano tanto e giocano bene"
Cambiasso: "Sono felice, l'Atalanta è scesa in campo per vincere. Ora due risultati su tre" Cambiasso: "Sono felice, l'Atalanta è scesa in campo per vincere. Ora due risultati su tre"
Capello: "Tanta Atalanta anche se meno cinica. Per il ritorno ci vorrà molta più attenzione" Capello: "Tanta Atalanta anche se meno cinica. Per il ritorno ci vorrà molta più attenzione"
Atalanta-Valencia, quello di stasera il primo gol in Champions per Hateboer Atalanta-Valencia, quello di stasera il primo gol in Champions per Hateboer
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Inno alla gioia, un miracolo di programmazione Inno alla gioia, un miracolo di programmazioneGuardare giocare l’Atalanta è uno spettacolo. Conoscere e capire, comprendere e studiare...
Le più lette
1 Messi: "Non riesco a pensare di andarmene dal Barcellona. Felice di restare"
2 Inno alla gioia, un miracolo di programmazione
3 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 19 febbraio
4 Atalanta, Gasperini: "Non possiamo permetterci l'etichetta di grande squadra"
5 TMW - Caldara: "Nessuno spirito di rivalsa col Milan. A Bergamo sono felice"
Ora in radio
Primo piano
L'Atalanta è diventata una grande del calcio europeo? L'Atalanta è diventata una grande del calcio europeo?
Atalanta, Ilicic non si nasconde: "Non siamo più una sorpresa, spiace per il gol preso" Atalanta, Ilicic non si nasconde: "Non siamo più una sorpresa, spiace per il gol preso"
LIVE TMW - Guardiola: "Amo questo club. Resterò al 100% in ogni caso" LIVE TMW - Guardiola: "Amo questo club. Resterò al 100% in ogni caso"
Atalanta, Gasperini: "Fatto qualcosa di eccezionale. Ora meritiamoci i quarti a Valencia" Atalanta, Gasperini: "Fatto qualcosa di eccezionale. Ora meritiamoci i quarti a Valencia"
TMW News: Guardiola e la fedeltà al City. Genoa, la cura Nicola
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.98 Download
TMW RADIO - Di Gennaro: "Roma, crisi senza serenità. Può saltare il banco" TMW RADIO - Di Gennaro: "Roma, crisi senza serenità. Può saltare il banco"
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000