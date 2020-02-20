TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Oggi in TV, torna l'Europa League: in campo Inter e Roma
18.55 Diretta Goal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Ludogorets-Inter (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (
18.55 Bruges-Manchester United (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Getafe-Ajax (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Eintracht-Salisburgo (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Gent (UEFA Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Olympiacos-Arsenal (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Wolverhampton-Espanyol (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Bayer L.-Porto (UEFA Europa League) - SKY SPORT
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Inno alla gioia, un miracolo di programmazioneGuardare giocare l’Atalanta è uno spettacolo. Conoscere e capire, comprendere e studiare...
