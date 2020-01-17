  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Inter-Eriksen, a 13 anni un provino col Milan dall'esito negativo

17.01.2020 13:21
Piccolo retroscena legato al probabile sbarco di Christian Eriksen all'Inter. Come riporta il Corriere dello Sport l'attuale centrocampista del Tottenham all'età di 13 anni sostenne un provino con il Milan quando giocava nel Middelfart, squadretta sull’isola di Funen, al largo della costa danese, allenata dal padre Thomas. Il provino però non andò bene e l'allora giovane talento danese passò a breve all'Odense e successivamente all'Ajax dove arrivò la svolta della carriera prima del trasferimento al Tottenham.
