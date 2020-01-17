Venezuela, forte la candidatura di Di Biagio: può essere il ct

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Luigi Di Biagio è un candidato forte per il Venezuela. A riportarlo è Tuttosport che spiega come l'ex commissario tecnico della nazionale under21 è ora vicino alla panchina del paese sudamericano. Come candidato c'era anche Diego Armando Maradona, ex ct dell'Argentina, che però rimarrà al Gimnasia.