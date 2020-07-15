Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Le formazioni delle gare delle 19 in Premier: in ballo sogni europei e salvezza

Le formazioni delle gare delle 19 in Premier: in ballo sogni europei e salvezza
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 18:23Calcio estero
di Marco Conterio

Il Manchester City per consolidare la seconda posizione. Il Wolverhampton per inseguire il sogno Champions. Il Tottenham per cercare la rincorsa all'Europa League. Il Bournemouth per la salvezza. Non mancano certo gli spunti in vista delle tre gare delle 19:00 di Premier League. Queste le formazioni delle partite.

Newcastle (4-4-1-1): Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie; Almiron; Gayle.
Tottenham (4-4-2): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso, Winks, Lucas; Kane, Son.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Gundogan, Fernandinho, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Foden.
Bournemouth (4-3-1-2): Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico; Gosling, Lerma, Billing; Stanislas, King; Solanke.

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.
Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Podence, Jimenez, Jota.

