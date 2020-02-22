Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Premier League, i risultati: tris Burnley, pareggia lo Sheffield. Crystal Palace okTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 18:04Calcio estero
di Pierpaolo Matrone

Premier League, i risultati: tris Burnley, pareggia lo Sheffield. Crystal Palace ok

Quattro partite in scena nel pomeriggio di Premier League. Nessuna big coinvolta, ma lo Sheffield, rivelazione di quest'annata, viene fermata sull'1-1 dal Brighton. Vincono invece Burnley, Crystal Palace e Southampton. Ecco risultati e marcatori.

Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0 - 53' Vydra, 60' Rodriguez, 88' McNeil
Crystal Palace-Newcastle 1-0 - 44' van Aanholt
Sheffield United-Brighton 1-1 - 26' Stevens (S), 30' Maupay (B)
Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0 - 8' Long, 95' Armstrong

Il programma del ventisettesimo turno di Premier League:
Chelsea-Tottenham 2-1
Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0
Crystal Palace-Newcastle 1-0
Sheffield United-Brighton 1-1
Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0
Leicester-Manchester City (oggi, ore 18:30)
Manchester United-Watford (domani, ore 15)
Wolverhampton-Norwich City (domani, ore 15)
Arsenal-Everton (domani, ore 17:30)
Liverpool-West Ham (lunedì, ore 21)

