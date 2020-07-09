Premier League, le formazioni ufficiali: il Tottenham si affida a Kane, 4-4-2 per Ancelotti
Due match alle ore 19.00 in Premier League: l'Everton di Carlo Ancelotti ospita il Southampton, mentre il Tottenham sfiderà il Bournemouth per cercare punti in chiave europea. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali:
Bournemouth (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Smith, Ake, Kelly, Rico; Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; Wilson, King. Allenatore: Eddie Howe
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Lo Celso, Lamela, Bergwijn; Kane. Allenatore: José Mourinho
Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, André Gomes, Davies, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin; Richarlison. Allenatore: Carlo Ancelotti
Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings. Allenatore: Ralph Hasenhüttl
