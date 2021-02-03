Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Premier League, Manchester City inarrestabile: 2-0 al Burnley, vince anche il Leicester

Premier League, Manchester City inarrestabile: 2-0 al Burnley, vince anche il LeicesterTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Oggi alle 20:59Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Continua inarrestabile la marcia del Manchester City, che risponde al roboante successo dei cugini dello United (9-0 contro il Southampton) e vince anche contro il Burnley. Alla squadra di Guardiola basta un tempo: Gabriel Jesus e Sterling riportano i Citizens a +3 sui Red Devils. E dietro vince anche il Leicester, che sale a 42, a 5 lunghezze da De Bruyne e soci, grazie al 2-0 rifilato al Fulham. Di Iheanacho e Justin le reti decisive.

Il programma del 22° turno

Burnley-Manchester City 0-2: 3' Gabriel Jesus, 38' Sterling

Fulham-Leicester 0-2: 17' Iheanacho, 44' Justin

Leeds-Everton 0-1 (in corso): 9' Sigurdsson

In campo alle 21.15

Aston Villa-West Ham

Liverpool-Brighton

Domani

Tottenham-Chelsea

Giocate ieri

Sheffield United-WBA 2-1

Wolverhampton-Arsenal 2-1

Manchester United-Southampton 9-0

Newcastle-Crystal Palace 1-2

