Premier League, Manchester City inarrestabile: 2-0 al Burnley, vince anche il Leicester
Continua inarrestabile la marcia del Manchester City, che risponde al roboante successo dei cugini dello United (9-0 contro il Southampton) e vince anche contro il Burnley. Alla squadra di Guardiola basta un tempo: Gabriel Jesus e Sterling riportano i Citizens a +3 sui Red Devils. E dietro vince anche il Leicester, che sale a 42, a 5 lunghezze da De Bruyne e soci, grazie al 2-0 rifilato al Fulham. Di Iheanacho e Justin le reti decisive.
Il programma del 22° turno
Burnley-Manchester City 0-2: 3' Gabriel Jesus, 38' Sterling
Fulham-Leicester 0-2: 17' Iheanacho, 44' Justin
Leeds-Everton 0-1 (in corso): 9' Sigurdsson
In campo alle 21.15
Aston Villa-West Ham
Liverpool-Brighton
Domani
Tottenham-Chelsea
Giocate ieri
Sheffield United-WBA 2-1
Wolverhampton-Arsenal 2-1
Manchester United-Southampton 9-0
Newcastle-Crystal Palace 1-2
