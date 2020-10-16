ufficiale Liverpool, ceduti i nazionali gallesi Woodburn e Wilson

Nuova avventura in prestito per Ben Woodburn (21) del Liverpool. Il trequartista, esordiente giovanissimo con la nazionale del Galles, questa volta si trasferisce per tre mesi al Blackpool in League One. In precedenza Woodburn è stato allo Sheffield United ed all'Oxford.

Saluta i Reds anche l'altro gallese Harry Wilson (23), attaccante che giocherà sino al termine della stagione nel Cardiff. Per lui precedenti esperienze con Crewe Alexandra, Hull, Derby County e Bournemouth.