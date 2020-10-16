Liverpool, ceduti i nazionali gallesi Woodburn e Wilson
Nuova avventura in prestito per Ben Woodburn (21) del Liverpool. Il trequartista, esordiente giovanissimo con la nazionale del Galles, questa volta si trasferisce per tre mesi al Blackpool in League One. In precedenza Woodburn è stato allo Sheffield United ed all'Oxford.
Saluta i Reds anche l'altro gallese Harry Wilson (23), attaccante che giocherà sino al termine della stagione nel Cardiff. Per lui precedenti esperienze con Crewe Alexandra, Hull, Derby County e Bournemouth.
📝 Seasiders sign Ben Woodburn on loan from @LFC until January.
🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/fORlOHhqNa https://t.co/IUuhRurTxC
— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) October 16, 2020
#CardiffCity are delighted to confirm the loan signing of @harrywilson_! 💙
➡️ https://t.co/9ozBCkgLPv#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/mw90RZJ85b
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 16, 2020
