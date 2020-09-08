Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender"

Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender"
Ieri alle 23:08Calcio femminile
di Tommaso Maschio

“Il coming out è difficile, in questi anni ho vissuto apertamente da transessuale con le persone che amo di più e mi sono sempre chiesta quando sarei riuscita a dirlo pubblicamente”. Inizia così un lungo post su Instagram della centrocampista Rebecca Quinn, classe ‘95, di proprietà dell’OL Reing, ma attualmente in prestito alle svedesi del Vittsjo GIK. La nazionale canadese, che da sempre usa i pronomi neutri per parlare di sé, ha così deciso di uscire allo scoperto e identificarsi come persona transgender anziché "non binary” (vale a dire con un genere che va al di là del binarismo fra uomo e donna). Nel post la calciatrice ha poi lanciato un appello alle persone cisgender suggerendo una serie di azioni per aiutare le persone LGBTQ come usare un linguaggio neutro e inclusivo, essere coscienti dei propri pregiudizi e stereotipi, o seguire le personalità più importanti e rappresentative della galassia LGBTQ.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space

Un post condiviso da Quinny (@thequinny5) in data:

Articoli correlati
Altre notizie Calcio femminile
Italia femminile, Guagni salta la doppia sfida di qualificazione a Euro2022 contro Israele e Bosnia Italia femminile, Guagni salta la doppia sfida di qualificazione a Euro2022 contro Israele e Bosnia
Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender" Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender"
TMW RADIO - Carissimi: "Non mi sorprendono le prime tre. Neanche Sassuolo ed Empoli" tmwradioCarissimi: "Non mi sorprendono le prime tre. Neanche Sassuolo ed Empoli"
TMW RADIO - Pontedera Femminile, Ulivieri: "Quest'anno ci serviranno miracoli ogni domenica" tmwradioPontedera Femminile, Ulivieri: "Quest'anno ci serviranno miracoli ogni domenica"
Empoli Ladies, Landi: "Un inizio da sogno e 4 convocate. E siamo le più giovani in Europa" Empoli Ladies, Landi: "Un inizio da sogno e 4 convocate. E siamo le più giovani in Europa"
Juve Women, ag. Ippolito: "Sognava questo debutto in Italia. Si ispira a Messi e Zidane" Juve Women, ag. Ippolito: "Sognava questo debutto in Italia. Si ispira a Messi e Zidane"
CR7 è CR101 col Portogallo. Il secondo uomo a riuscirci. Ma fra le donne la musica è diversa CR7 è CR101 col Portogallo. Il secondo uomo a riuscirci. Ma fra le donne la musica è diversa
Stoner sulla parità salariale: "Finché non ci saranno gli stessi ricavi non se ne può parlare" Stoner sulla parità salariale: "Finché non ci saranno gli stessi ricavi non se ne può parlare"
Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Una calma apparente e le due regole del mercato Una calma apparente e le due regole del mercatoUn apparente momento di stasi. In cui, come nei grandi duelli western, ci si guarda...
Le più lette
1 Una calma apparente e le due regole del mercato
2 Paris Saint-Gemain, Tuchel: "Abbiamo parlato con Choupo-Moting. Potrebbe restare...
3 ...con Pietro Lo Monaco
4 TOP NEWS Ore 24 - Il Milan accoglie Tonali. E Tatarusanu è già arrivato in città
5 Luis Suarez, le fake news e la base d'accordo con la Juventus. In attesa dell'esame...
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000