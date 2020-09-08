Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender"

“Il coming out è difficile, in questi anni ho vissuto apertamente da transessuale con le persone che amo di più e mi sono sempre chiesta quando sarei riuscita a dirlo pubblicamente”. Inizia così un lungo post su Instagram della centrocampista Rebecca Quinn, classe ‘95, di proprietà dell’OL Reing, ma attualmente in prestito alle svedesi del Vittsjo GIK. La nazionale canadese, che da sempre usa i pronomi neutri per parlare di sé, ha così deciso di uscire allo scoperto e identificarsi come persona transgender anziché "non binary” (vale a dire con un genere che va al di là del binarismo fra uomo e donna). Nel post la calciatrice ha poi lanciato un appello alle persone cisgender suggerendo una serie di azioni per aiutare le persone LGBTQ come usare un linguaggio neutro e inclusivo, essere coscienti dei propri pregiudizi e stereotipi, o seguire le personalità più importanti e rappresentative della galassia LGBTQ.