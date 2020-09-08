Canada, il coming out di Rebecca Quinn: "Sono transgender"
“Il coming out è difficile, in questi anni ho vissuto apertamente da transessuale con le persone che amo di più e mi sono sempre chiesta quando sarei riuscita a dirlo pubblicamente”. Inizia così un lungo post su Instagram della centrocampista Rebecca Quinn, classe ‘95, di proprietà dell’OL Reing, ma attualmente in prestito alle svedesi del Vittsjo GIK. La nazionale canadese, che da sempre usa i pronomi neutri per parlare di sé, ha così deciso di uscire allo scoperto e identificarsi come persona transgender anziché "non binary” (vale a dire con un genere che va al di là del binarismo fra uomo e donna). Nel post la calciatrice ha poi lanciato un appello alle persone cisgender suggerendo una serie di azioni per aiutare le persone LGBTQ come usare un linguaggio neutro e inclusivo, essere coscienti dei propri pregiudizi e stereotipi, o seguire le personalità più importanti e rappresentative della galassia LGBTQ.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space
Un post condiviso da Quinny (@thequinny5) in data:
