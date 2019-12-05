Crisi Arsenal, ko per Ljungberg: "Situazione difficile"

Fredrik Ljungberg

© foto di Bartoli Davide

Crisi nera per l'Arsenal che rimanda l'appuntamento con la vittoria perdendo in casa dal Brighton. Queste le parole dopo il match del tecnico dei Gunners Fredrik Ljungberg: "Certo siamo delusi, ma dobbiamo guardare avanti. I giocatori non hanno molta fiducia, penso si veda. C'è stata una piccola reazione nel secondo tempo, ma dobbiamo iniziare così le partite. Siamo in una situazione difficile, abbiamo perso molte partite e la sicurezza è diminuita. Il mio compito è quello di rendere aggressiva la squadra. Dobbiamo giocare con maggiore energia".