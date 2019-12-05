Everton, l'ex Ratcliffe: "Silva andava esonerato due settimane fa"

Sull'esonero di Marco Silva, che l'Everton ha sollevato dall'incarico dopo il pesante ko nel derby contro il Liverpool, ha parlato l'ex difensore dei Toffees Kevin Ratcliffe, che si è così espresso ai microfoni di Sky UK: “Sono rimasto un po' sorpreso da quanto tempo ci sia voluto per licenziarlo. Ho pensato che potesse accadere un po' prima, forse un paio di settimane fa. Due sconfitte, poi anche quella nel derby contro il Liverpool, che penso sia stata la ciliegina sulla torta: le cose non sembravano proprio andare Penso che il club fosse forse troppo importante per lui e forse non ha realizzato quanto avrebbe dovuto".