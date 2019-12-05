  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Everton, l'ex Ratcliffe: "Silva andava esonerato due settimane fa"

05.12.2019 23:55 di Claudia Marrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 598 volte

Sull'esonero di Marco Silva, che l'Everton ha sollevato dall'incarico dopo il pesante ko nel derby contro il Liverpool, ha parlato l'ex difensore dei Toffees Kevin Ratcliffe, che si è così espresso ai microfoni di Sky UK: “Sono rimasto un po' sorpreso da quanto tempo ci sia voluto per licenziarlo. Ho pensato che potesse accadere un po' prima, forse un paio di settimane fa. Due sconfitte, poi anche quella nel derby contro il Liverpool, che penso sia stata la ciliegina sulla torta: le cose non sembravano proprio andare Penso che il club fosse forse troppo importante per lui e forse non ha realizzato quanto avrebbe dovuto".
