La Giovane Italia
Europa

Tragedia Sala, in primavera si discuterà l'appello del Cardiff

06.12.2019 00:55 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 942 volte

Il CAS di Losanna ha annunciato che l'appello del Cardiff contro il pagamento della prima rata di 6 milioni per il trasferimento di Emiliano Sala dal Nantes verrà discusso probabilmente in primavera. Sala si era trasferito al Cardiff lo scorso gennaio, ma l'aereo che lo stava portando nel Regno Unito è precipitato nel canale della Manica, causando la morte del giocatore e del pilota. Il Cardiff si è sempre rifiutato di pagare i 17 milioni pattuiti al club francese, che ha fatto ricorso.
