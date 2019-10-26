Cagliari, Maran: "Bravi a cambiare senza Pavoletti. Lo aspettiamo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Rolando Maran, allenatore del Cagliari, ha così parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport in vista della partita contro il Torino: "Non mi fido dei momenti, il Torino ha un organico tra i migliori in Serie A. Se facciamo le cose per bene, però, siamo difficili anche noi. Vorranno fare risultato, così come noi, e siamo pronti a questo tipo di partita. Siamo concentrati sulla gara perché nasconde molte insidie e vogliamo arrivarci nel modo migliore. La settimana è stata come doveva essere, ora ci serve un approccio forte con la gara altrimenti diventa più difficile".

Come avete sopperito alla mancanza di Pavoletti? "L'abbiamo perso ad inizio campionato, ma anche i ragazzi sono stati bravi a capire cosa doveva cambiare. Siamo stati bravi nella partecipazione, ed abbiamo migliorato i nostri numeri. Ma comunque aspettiamo Leo a braccia aperte".