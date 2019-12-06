  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Cagliari, Walukiewicz: "Impressionato da questo gruppo"

06.12.2019

Sebastian Walukiewicz ha parlato in zona mista dopo la gara contro la Sampdoria. “Esco con buone sensazioni da questa partita che ho giocato, la reputo abbastanza positiva. Peccato per l'errore nel finale, che è costato il gol avversario. Il Cagliari? Sono molto impressionato da questo gruppo“, ha detto il polacco del Cagliari.
Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all'Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l'annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

