Juventus, Danilo dal 1': "Oggi è difficile, ma l'abbiamo preparata bene"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

C'è il brasiliano Danilo in campo dal primo minuto in casa Juventus per la sfida contro il Lecce, gara valida per la nona giornata del campionato di Serie A. Queste le sue dichiarazioni nel pre-gara, a pochi minuti dal fischio d'inizio: "E' una partita difficile. Credo che ogni partita sia importante per il nostro campionato fino alla fine della stagione. L'abbiamo preparata bene", ha detto a 'JTV'.