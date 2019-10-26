Milan, Maldini apre a Ibrahimovic: "Potrebbe essere un sogno"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Paolo Maldini apre al ritorno di Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In una intervista concessa ai microfoni di 'Sky', il dirigente del Milan s'è così espresso sulla possibilità di ingaggiare l'attaccante svedese classe '81 a gennaio: "Ibra potrebbe essere un sogno, sposta tante cose. Secondo me dentro la sua testa c'è la paura di non essere più l'Ibrahimovic dominante. Pensare che possa accettare di andare in panchina come in campo non lo so, sinceramente. A me sul finire della mia carriera da calciatore successe proprio questo".