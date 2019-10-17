  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Napoli, Fabian e il rinnovo. Appuntamento a cavallo del nuovo anno

17.10.2019 14:42 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 439 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La corte internazionale di club del calibro di Real Madrid, Barcellona e Manchester City sta spingendo il Napoli ad accelerare le operazioni per il rinnovo di contratto di Fabian Ruiz. Sia chiaro lo spagnolo ha già un accordo fino al 2023 con il club di Aurelio De Laurentiis, ma certe sirene è meglio spegnere sul nascere, onde evitare pericoli imprevisti.

A questo proposito, come scrive il Corriere dello Sport, il Napoli sta pianificando di iniziare a trattare il prolungamento a cavallo del nuovo anno, in concomitanza con la finestra di mercato di gennaio. Da capire se il Napoli riuscirà ad inserire quella clausola rescissoria da 120 milioni, utile ad allontanare ulteriormente le pretendenti.
