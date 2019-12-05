Parma, D'Aversa: "Non ho paura di perdere Kulusevski"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Nel corso dell'intervento a Rai Sport, Roberto D'Aversa ha parlato anche di Dejan Kulusevski. "Non ho paura di perderlo. Per il suo bene credo sia meglio che rimanga qui per continuare a crescere, ha ancora grandi margini di miglioramento. Per il suo bene e quello dell'Atalanta è giusto che rimanga qui. Ma al di là dei singoli mi preme dire che, nelle difficoltà, la squadra ha sempre saputo compattarsi al meglio".