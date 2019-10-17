Solskjaer senza rimpianti: "Giusto cedere Lukaku e Sanchez all'Inter"

© foto di

Attraverso i microfoni di SkySports UK, intervistato dall'ex compagno Gary Neville, il tecnico del Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer è tornato a parlare delle cessioni di Romelu Lukaku e Alexis Sanchez all'Inter durante la scorsa sessione di mercato: "Sono due ottimi attaccanti, ma la decisione di cederli è stata corretta. Sappiamo che con loro le cose non sono andate come ci aspettavamo, ma non avrei li avrei mai tenuti. Ripeto, cederli è stata la decisione giusta".