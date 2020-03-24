Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
ufficiale

CIO comunica il rinvio dei Giochi Olimpici! Ma non cambierà il nome Tokyo 2020

Oggi alle 14:20Serie A
di Raimondo De Magistris

Arriva anche l'ufficialità del rinvio dei Giochi Olimpici. Con un comunicato, il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale ha confermato che le Olimpiadi inizialmente previste per questa estate a Tokyo verranno disputate più avanti. "Ma non oltre - si legge - l'estate 2021".
I Giochi Olimpici slittano quindi alla prossima estate, come dichiarato dal primo ministro giapponese Abe. La fiamma olimpica - si legge nel comunicato - resterà in Giappone, mentre la denominazione non cambierà: continueranno a giocarsi Giochi Olimpici e Paralimpici di Tokyo 2020.

Joint Statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. They were joined by Mori Yoshiro, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee; the Olympic Minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi. President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people’s lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes’ preparations for the Games. In a very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and noted the great progress being made in Japan to fight against COVID-19. The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating. Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is "accelerating". There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour. In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community. The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame

