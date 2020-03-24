ufficiale CIO comunica il rinvio dei Giochi Olimpici! Ma non cambierà il nome Tokyo 2020

vedi letture

Arriva anche l'ufficialità del rinvio dei Giochi Olimpici. Con un comunicato, il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale ha confermato che le Olimpiadi inizialmente previste per questa estate a Tokyo verranno disputate più avanti. "Ma non oltre - si legge - l'estate 2021".

I Giochi Olimpici slittano quindi alla prossima estate, come dichiarato dal primo ministro giapponese Abe. La fiamma olimpica - si legge nel comunicato - resterà in Giappone, mentre la denominazione non cambierà: continueranno a giocarsi Giochi Olimpici e Paralimpici di Tokyo 2020.