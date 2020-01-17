Salernitana, su Jallow si muovono due club esteri: Hajduk e Al Ahly

© foto di Carlo Giacomazza/TuttoSalernitana.com

Il futuro dell’attaccante Lamin Jallow della Salernitana potrebbe essere lontano dall’Italia. Il gambiano infatti è al centro dell’interesse di due club esteri pronti a presentate un’offerta importante al club campano, si parla di circa cinque milioni, e al calciatore. Si tratta, come riferisce il Corriere dello Sport, dei croati dell’Hajduk Spalato e degli egiziani dell’Al Ahly. La Salernitana vacilla, ma prima di dare un’eventuale via libera alla cessione deve trovare un valido sostituto sul mercato per non indebolire troppo la rosa di Ventura.