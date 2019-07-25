  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie D

Giornale di Sicilia: "Palermo, si riparte da Mirri"

25.07.2019 09:27 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 865 volte

"Palermo, si riparte da Mirri" è il titolo che campeggia sulla prima pagina del Giornale di Sicilia dopo l'attribuzione all'imprenditore palermitano del titolo sportivo del club rosanero. "La società Hera Hora dell'imprenditore e del socio Di Piazza scelta da Orlando tra i sei gruppi in corsa per il dopo-Zamparini. 'Siamo carichi di entusiasmo per questa missione'".
EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

È un gioco di incastri per tutte: ora via alle cessioni. Gli attaccanti incagliati e i centrocampisti che ispirano... ci si prepara per il rush finale

Primo piano

Lazio, l'agente di Milinkovic a Manchester per definire il trasferimento

Lazio, l'agente di Milinkovic a Manchester per definire il trasferimento Sergej Milinkovc-Savic è a un passo dal Manchester United. Secondo quanto riportato da La Gazzetta dello Sport l'agente del calciatore, Mateja Kezman, sarebbe in queste ore a Manchester per definire i dettagli del trasferimento. I COSTI DELL'OPERAZIONE Affare da 75 milioni più...
