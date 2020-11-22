Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, grande giornata di A: spicca il posticipo fra Napoli e Milan

Oggi in TV, grande giornata di A: spicca il posticipo fra Napoli e Milan
© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.15 Ajax-Heracles (Eredivisie) - DAZN
12.30 Fiorentina-Benevento (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Fulham-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Aberdeen-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Eibar-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Roma-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Verona-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Ascoli-Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sheffield United-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Friburgo-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Cadice-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Angers-Lione (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Leeds-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Udinese-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Granada-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Liverpool-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Napoli-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Reggina-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lilla-Lorient (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Alaves-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
22.25 Sporting Kansas City-San José Earthquakes (MLS) - DAZN

