Oggi in TV, grande giornata di A: spicca il posticipo fra Napoli e Milan
12.15 Ajax-Heracles (Eredivisie) - DAZN
12.30 Fiorentina-Benevento (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Fulham-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Aberdeen-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Eibar-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Roma-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Verona-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Ascoli-Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sheffield United-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Sheffield United-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Friburgo-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Cadice-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Angers-Lione (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Leeds-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Udinese-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Granada-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
20.15 Liverpool-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Napoli-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Reggina-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lilla-Lorient (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Alaves-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
22.25 Sporting Kansas City-San José Earthquakes (MLS) - DAZN
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510