Oggi in TV, la serie B e gli anticipi di serie A
10.00 Bologna-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
11.00 Milan-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 SPAL-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 Alaves-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
13.30 Brighton-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.30 Wycombe Wanderers-Swansea (Championship) - DAZN
14.00 Brescia-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Cosenza-Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Frosinone-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Lecce-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pescara-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Salernitana-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Torino-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.30 Augsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Venezia-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Crystal Palace-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Valencia-Huesca (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 St. Etienne-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.00 Ascoli-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
18.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
18.00 Cagliari-Lazio (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Sampdoria-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
18.30 West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Schalke 04-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Elche-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
20.45 Inter-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.45 Lecco-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
20.45 Vis Pesaro-Legnago (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
20.45 Cavese-Vibonese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
21.00 Burnley-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Marsiglia-Metz (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Ajax-Vitesse (Eredivisie) - DAZN
