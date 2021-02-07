Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, serie A: il Milan ospita il Crotone. Stasera Lazio-Cagliari

Oggi in TV, serie A: il Milan ospita il Crotone. Stasera Lazio-CagliariTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.15 Ajax-Utrecht (Eredivisie) - DAZN
12.30 Benevento-Sampdoria (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Atalanta-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 Tottenham-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Brest-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Hamilton-Rangers (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Real Sociedad-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Milan-Crotone (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
15.00 Udinese-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Wolverhampton-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Hoffenheim-Eintracht (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
15.30 Arsenal-Manchester City (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.15 Athletic-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Nantes-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Liverpool-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Parma-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Arminia B.-Werder (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Osasuna-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.15 Sheffield United-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Lazio-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Reggiana-Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Marsiglia-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

