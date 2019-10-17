Inter, Sensi in gruppo: con il Borussia Dortmund partirà dal 1'

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Buone notizie per Antonio Conte in vista della ripresa del campionato. Come riportato da Gazzetta.it Stefano Sensi, dopo il risentimento muscolare che lo ha fatto uscire di scena nella sfida contro la Juventus, ha infatti lavorato con il gruppo fin dalla giornata di ieri e contro il Sassuolo sarà convocato. Difficile che venga utilizzato, se non per uno scampolo di gara, ma mercoledì a San Siro in Champions contro il Borussia Dortmund dovrebbe essere già pronto per partire dal 1'.