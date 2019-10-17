Roma, Dzeko in gruppo: il bosniaco si allena con la maschera protettiva

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Roma al lavoro in vista della trasferta di Genova contro la Sampdoria in programma per domenica. Dopo la fase di riscaldamento, la squadra si è cimentata in un lavoro sulla rapidità, e poi sulla tattica. Edin Dzeko è tornato in gruppo e si è allenato con la maschera protettiva. Riabilitazione per Zappacosta, Pellegrini e Diawara, mentre Mkhitaryan e Under hanno svolto lavoro in palestra come previsto dal loro programma di recupero.