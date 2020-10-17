Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Seedorf: "Il derby di Milano è una partita speciale. Godiamoci la partita e stiamo al sicuro"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Oggi alle 13:57
di Andrea Piras

E' il giorno del derby di Milano. Clarence Seedorf ha postato così sul proprio profilo Instagram: "Il Derby di Milano è una partita speciale che ho giocato sia con la maglia dell’Inter che del Milan e anche da allenatore nel 2014! Guardare gli spalti con 80.000 tifosi è magico, ma oggi sappiamo che sarà diverso a causa della pandemia. Speriamo che i tifosi tornino presto, nel frattempo uniamo le forze per rispettare le regole legate alla prevenzione del Covid perché il ritorno allo stadio dipende anche dal nostro comportamento! Goditi la partita e stai al sicuro!".

