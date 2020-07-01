Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, le formazioni ufficiali: Ancelotti manda Kean in panchina, Aubameyang dal 1'

Premier League, le formazioni ufficiali: Ancelotti manda Kean in panchina, Aubameyang dal 1'TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 18:17Calcio estero
di Patrick Iannarelli

Giornata di Premier League in questo mercoledì primo luglio, con l'Arsenal che sfiderà il Norwich. In campo alle ore 19.00 anche il Leicester, che se la vedrà l'Everton di Carlo Ancelotti e il Bournemouth, che ospiterà Newcastle. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali delle tre gare:

Arsenal (3-4-3): Martinez; Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney; Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Lewis; Trybull, McLean; Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell; Pukki. Allenatore: Daniel Farke

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, André Gomes, Sigurdsson, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin; Richarlison. Allenatore: Carlo Ancelotti
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet; Tielemans, Albrighton, Barnes; Vardy. Allenatore: Brendan Rodgers

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Smith, S.Cook, Ake, Kelly; Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Danjuma; Solanke, King. Allenatore: Eddie Howe
(4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo; Bentaleb, Shelvey, Longstaff; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Gayle. Allenatore: Steve Bruce

Articoli correlati
Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: Arsenal a -6 dall'Europa League, risale l'Everton Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: Arsenal a -6 dall'Europa League, risale...
Premier League, i risultati delle 19: poker dell'Arsenal, 'sgambetto' di Ancelotti al Leicester Premier League, i risultati delle 19: poker dell'Arsenal, 'sgambetto' di Ancelotti...
Premier, Arsenal avanti grazie ad Aubameyang. Il Leicester crolla con l'Everton: i risultati al 45' Premier, Arsenal avanti grazie ad Aubameyang. Il Leicester crolla con l'Everton:...
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Liga, le formazioni ufficiali: Villarreal con Raul Albiol e Bacca, il Betis si affida a Fekir Liga, le formazioni ufficiali: Villarreal con Raul Albiol e Bacca, il Betis si affida a Fekir
Festival del gol per il Newcastle. Anche Lazaro a segno: l'Inter osserva Festival del gol per il Newcastle. Anche Lazaro a segno: l'Inter osserva
Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: Arsenal a -6 dall'Europa League, risale l'Everton Premier League, la classifica aggiornata: Arsenal a -6 dall'Europa League, risale l'Everton
Premier League, i risultati delle 19: poker dell'Arsenal, 'sgambetto' di Ancelotti al Leicester Premier League, i risultati delle 19: poker dell'Arsenal, 'sgambetto' di Ancelotti al Leicester
I recuperi miracolosi di Isco destano sospetti: il trequartista accusato di scarso impegno I recuperi miracolosi di Isco destano sospetti: il trequartista accusato di scarso impegno
Manchester City, idea Ake per la difesa ma c'è da battere la concorrenza del Chelsea Manchester City, idea Ake per la difesa ma c'è da battere la concorrenza del Chelsea
Premier, le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Chelsea: altra esclusione per Jorginho Premier, le formazioni ufficiali di West Ham-Chelsea: altra esclusione per Jorginho
Bayern Monaco, Sané a un passo: il tedesco è arrivato in città, nelle prossime ore la firma Bayern Monaco, Sané a un passo: il tedesco è arrivato in città, nelle prossime ore la firma
Editoriale di Tancredi Palmeri Dybala +10: alla Juventus comincia il post-Cristiano. La Lazio sente la pressione. Inter da svegliarsi Dybala +10: alla Juventus comincia il post-Cristiano. La Lazio sente la pressione. Inter da svegliarsiC'era una incantevole pubblicità...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Inter, Hakimi ha firmato: l'ufficialità arriverà a fine campionato. Tutte...
2 Juve, missione compiuta: servivano 150 mln di plusvalenze. Ne sono arrivati 160
3 Dybala +10: alla Juventus comincia il post-Cristiano. La Lazio sente la pressione....
4 La Juve vince ancora. E Sarri si riscatta: "Dopo la Coppa Italia tutti mi hanno preso...
5 Barcellona-Atletico, Griezmann entra in campo al 90'. Simeone: "Senza parole"
Ora in radio
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000