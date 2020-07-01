Premier League, le formazioni ufficiali: Ancelotti manda Kean in panchina, Aubameyang dal 1'
Giornata di Premier League in questo mercoledì primo luglio, con l'Arsenal che sfiderà il Norwich. In campo alle ore 19.00 anche il Leicester, che se la vedrà l'Everton di Carlo Ancelotti e il Bournemouth, che ospiterà Newcastle. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali delle tre gare:
Arsenal (3-4-3): Martinez; Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney; Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Lewis; Trybull, McLean; Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell; Pukki. Allenatore: Daniel Farke
Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, André Gomes, Sigurdsson, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin; Richarlison. Allenatore: Carlo Ancelotti
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet; Tielemans, Albrighton, Barnes; Vardy. Allenatore: Brendan Rodgers
Bournemouth (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Smith, S.Cook, Ake, Kelly; Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Danjuma; Solanke, King. Allenatore: Eddie Howe
(4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo; Bentaleb, Shelvey, Longstaff; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Gayle. Allenatore: Steve Bruce
